Cwm LLC Sells 2,575 Shares of Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ)

Cwm LLC reduced its stake in shares of Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 326,257 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,575 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Canon were worth $6,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canon by 482.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Canon by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canon in the third quarter worth about $65,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Canon by 592.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Canon in the third quarter worth about $180,000. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CAJ opened at $22.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a PE ratio of 42.50, a PEG ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.44. Canon Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.46 and a 1 year high of $26.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.16 and its 200 day moving average is $18.16.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. Canon had a return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 2.58%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canon Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Canon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

