CyberVein Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.68 Million (CVT)

CyberVein (CURRENCY:CVT) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. During the last week, CyberVein has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. CyberVein has a total market cap of $95.93 million and $1.68 million worth of CyberVein was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CyberVein token can now be purchased for $0.0905 or 0.00000264 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sentinel (SENT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000016 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CyberVein Token Profile

CyberVein is a token. Its genesis date was March 4th, 2018. CyberVein’s total supply is 2,147,483,648 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,060,404,496 tokens. CyberVein’s official website is www.cybervein.org. CyberVein’s official Twitter account is @cyberveingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CyberVein

CyberVein can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberVein should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CyberVein using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

