Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CELP) Short Interest Update

Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CELP) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a drop of 67.5% from the December 31st total of 20,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 132,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSE:CELP traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.82. 309,721 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,497. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.51. The company has a market cap of $34.44 million, a PE ratio of -40.28 and a beta of 1.51. Cypress Environmental Partners has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $9.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Get Cypress Environmental Partners alerts:

Cypress Environmental Partners (NYSE:CELP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $48.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.20 million. Cypress Environmental Partners had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 41.51%. Analysts anticipate that Cypress Environmental Partners will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on CELP shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Cypress Environmental Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cypress Environmental Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Cypress Environmental Partners Company Profile

Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. provides independent inspection, integrity, and support services in North America. The company operates in three segments: Pipeline Inspection Services (PIS), Pipeline & Process Services (PPS), and Water and Environmental Services (WES). The PIS segment offers inspection and integrity services on a various infrastructure assets, including midstream pipelines, gathering systems, and distribution systems.

See Also: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Cypress Environmental Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cypress Environmental Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.