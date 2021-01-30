D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target Raised to $87.00

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

DHI has been the topic of several other research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Truist raised shares of D.R. Horton from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.14.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $76.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.47. D.R. Horton has a twelve month low of $25.51 and a twelve month high of $83.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 6.70.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.42. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that D.R. Horton will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

In other news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,137,025. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $382,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,827 shares in the company, valued at $3,199,765.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,046 shares of company stock valued at $2,228,214 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Paradiem LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,887,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in D.R. Horton by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,322 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 41,170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Falcon Point Capital LLC boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

