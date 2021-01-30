DA Davidson Boosts Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Price Target to $55.00

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) had its price target upped by DA Davidson from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Inter Parfums’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inter Parfums from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.25.

IPAR opened at $62.18 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 4.54. Inter Parfums has a 1 year low of $34.20 and a 1 year high of $71.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 62.18 and a beta of 0.95.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $160.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Inter Parfums will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 2,500 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $290,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Philippe Benacin sold 19,000 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.55, for a total transaction of $1,074,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,200 shares of company stock worth $2,258,370. 44.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IPAR. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,267,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 308.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 194,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,270,000 after buying an additional 146,943 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 15.8% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 906,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,841,000 after buying an additional 123,790 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 399.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 22,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 23.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 110,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,131,000 after buying an additional 20,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations.

