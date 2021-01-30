DA Davidson Comments on HomeStreet, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HMST)

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for HomeStreet in a report issued on Wednesday, January 27th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for HomeStreet’s FY2022 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.18. HomeStreet had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $100.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.05 million.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HMST. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of HomeStreet from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. HomeStreet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.33.

NASDAQ HMST opened at $36.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. HomeStreet has a 52 week low of $18.44 and a 52 week high of $38.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $793.08 million, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.46.

In related news, CFO John Michel acquired 1,000 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.04 per share, for a total transaction of $31,040.00. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Green acquired 1,788 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $59,004.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,740. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 4,007 shares of company stock valued at $129,991 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in HomeStreet in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in HomeStreet by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in HomeStreet by 305.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in HomeStreet in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in HomeStreet in the 3rd quarter valued at $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products, private banking and cash management services, and other banking services.

