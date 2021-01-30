DA Davidson Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) – Research analysts at DA Davidson boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Applied Materials in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 27th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely now expects that the manufacturing equipment provider will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.26. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Applied Materials’ FY2021 earnings at $5.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.75 EPS.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AMAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $74.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.92.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $96.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. Applied Materials has a 1-year low of $36.64 and a 1-year high of $110.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.76.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 21.10%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

