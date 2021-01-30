DAEX (DAX) Market Cap Reaches $2.25 Million

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded down 12.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. Over the last seven days, DAEX has traded up 74.2% against the dollar. One DAEX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. DAEX has a total market cap of $2.25 million and $153,965.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00068093 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $306.53 or 0.00895939 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005905 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00051398 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002925 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,463.94 or 0.04278945 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00028386 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00018044 BTC.

DAEX Profile

DAX is a token. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 tokens. The official website for DAEX is www.daex.io. DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DAEX is a clearing solution for centralised cryptocurrency trading exchanges that want to provide a better service to the cryptocurrency trading through a clearing service based on distributed ledger technology. The DAEX ecosystem allows traders to use wallets and perform trades that when matched are sent to the clearing service. The clearing service (CaaS) generates the smart contracts to validate the trades and to make sure the requirements are met. After the validation process, the smart contract runs the consensus mechanism and updates the corresponding wallets with the cleared assets. The DAEX network uses the DAX utility token (Ethereum-based ERC20) to ease the cooperation between different exchanges in the DAEX ecosystem. “

DAEX Token Trading

DAEX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

