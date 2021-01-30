Daiichi Sankyo (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Daiichi Sankyo (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.26-0.26 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.047-9.047 billion.

DSNKY stock traded down $1.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.51. The company had a trading volume of 38,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,728. Daiichi Sankyo has a one year low of $16.11 and a one year high of $38.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.21 and a 200-day moving average of $56.93.

Daiichi Sankyo Company Profile

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited researches and develops, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers trastuzumab deruxtecan, an anti-cancer agent and anti-HER2 antibody drug conjugate; mirogabalin for pain treatment; teneligliptin/canagliflozin for type 2 diabetes mellitus treatment; lacosamide anti-epileptic agent; prasugrel, an antiplatelet agent; denosumab for osteoporosis and bone disorders; teneligliptin for type 2 diabetes mellitus treatment; edoxaban, an anticoagulant; esomeprazole for ulcer treatment; memantine for treating Alzheimer's disease; and laninamivir for anti-influenza treatment.

