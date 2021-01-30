Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Acquired by North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH grew its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,911 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for about 3.9% of North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in Danaher were worth $25,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Danaher by 11,633.5% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,299,879 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280,278 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 29.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,670,872 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $574,933,000 after acquiring an additional 611,278 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in Danaher in the third quarter worth approximately $118,534,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Danaher by 453.6% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 489,011 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $108,628,000 after acquiring an additional 400,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Danaher by 28.4% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 762,942 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $164,277,000 after acquiring an additional 168,658 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DHR. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.38.

In related news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales bought 26,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $226.14 per share, for a total transaction of $6,056,933.76. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,404,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,789,360.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DHR traded up $9.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $237.84. The stock had a trading volume of 5,747,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,874,202. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.15, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $230.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.27. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $119.60 and a twelve month high of $248.32.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. Danaher’s revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

