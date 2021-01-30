Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC

Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC lowered its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 865 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for 2.3% of Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Danaher by 11,633.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,299,879 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280,278 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Danaher by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,670,872 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $574,933,000 after purchasing an additional 611,278 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,534,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Danaher by 453.6% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 489,011 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $108,628,000 after purchasing an additional 400,681 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Danaher by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 762,942 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $164,277,000 after purchasing an additional 168,658 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales bought 26,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $226.14 per share, for a total transaction of $6,056,933.76. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 2,404,658 shares in the company, valued at $543,789,360.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DHR traded up $9.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $237.84. The stock had a trading volume of 5,747,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,874,202. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $119.60 and a 12 month high of $248.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $168.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.24. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DHR. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $273.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.38.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

