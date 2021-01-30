Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stock Holdings Boosted by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,390 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Danaher were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Danaher by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 16,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,970 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,973,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at $833,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $237.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $119.60 and a 1 year high of $248.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.27. The firm has a market cap of $168.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 16.29%.

DHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $273.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.38.

In other news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales acquired 26,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $226.14 per share, for a total transaction of $6,056,933.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 2,404,658 shares in the company, valued at $543,789,360.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

