Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of DHR stock opened at $237.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $230.10 and its 200 day moving average is $218.27. Danaher has a 52-week low of $119.60 and a 52-week high of $248.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $168.96 billion, a PE ratio of 48.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.29%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $273.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.38.

In other news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales purchased 26,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $226.14 per share, for a total transaction of $6,056,933.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,404,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,789,360.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

