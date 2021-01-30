Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Short Interest Update

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 179,600 shares, a growth of 780.4% from the December 31st total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 995,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

DANOY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Danone in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Danone in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Danone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Danone from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Danone in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Danone alerts:

DANOY stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.35. The company had a trading volume of 305,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,977. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.95. The company has a market capitalization of $45.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.73. Danone has a 1 year low of $10.71 and a 1 year high of $16.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

About Danone

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

Further Reading: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.