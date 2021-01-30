Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Trading Up 6% Following Analyst Upgrade

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)’s share price was up 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $123.00 to $135.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Darden Restaurants traded as high as $121.29 and last traded at $118.78. Approximately 3,173,349 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 103% from the average daily volume of 1,565,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.10.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $112.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Darden Restaurants from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Argus upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Cowen upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.56.

In other news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.84, for a total transaction of $332,752.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,025. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.63, for a total value of $299,075.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,962 shares in the company, valued at $234,714.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 584 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.69.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.28%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

