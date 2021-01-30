Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Trading Up 5.7% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) were up 5.7% during trading on Thursday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $71.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Darling Ingredients traded as high as $65.41 and last traded at $64.15. Approximately 1,728,935 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 1,491,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.69.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $38.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.82.

In other news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total value of $1,365,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 888,740 shares in the company, valued at $40,446,557.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brenda Snell sold 6,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.36, for a total transaction of $316,506.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,928.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,496 shares of company stock valued at $6,490,284 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 33.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 7,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.81.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.17. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $850.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

