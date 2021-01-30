Datawallet Market Cap Reaches $204,528.09 (DXT)

Datawallet (CURRENCY:DXT) traded 49.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 30th. Datawallet has a market cap of $204,528.09 and approximately $7,793.00 worth of Datawallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datawallet token can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Datawallet has traded 69.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.54 or 0.00068619 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $314.32 or 0.00916127 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00051765 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005806 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002916 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,577.52 or 0.04597856 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002915 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00029851 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00018718 BTC.

Datawallet Token Profile

DXT is a token. Datawallet’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,222,225 tokens. Datawallet’s official website is datawallet.com. The Reddit community for Datawallet is /r/datawallethq. Datawallet’s official Twitter account is @DataWalletHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Datawallet Token Trading

Datawallet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datawallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datawallet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datawallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

