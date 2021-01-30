Datum (DAT) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $76,309.00

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. One Datum token can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Datum has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. Datum has a market cap of $609,052.64 and $76,309.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.10 or 0.00068445 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $286.80 or 0.00849636 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005953 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00049647 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002963 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002963 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,415.62 or 0.04193737 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00028561 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00018055 BTC.

Datum is a token. It launched on December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,001,935,124 tokens. Datum’s official website is datum.org. Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Datum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datum using one of the exchanges listed above.

