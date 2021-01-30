Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Davide Campari Milano SpA is engaged in the beverage industry, which has spirits, wines and soft drinks segments. It products includes Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey and Grand Marnier. Davide Campari Milano SpA headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DVDCF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Davide Campari-Milano from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of Davide Campari-Milano stock opened at $10.83 on Tuesday. Davide Campari-Milano has a 52-week low of $5.60 and a 52-week high of $11.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.65 and a beta of 0.86.

About Davide Campari-Milano

Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades in alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, sparkling and still wines, and ready to drink products under approximately 50 brands, such as Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, and other brands.

