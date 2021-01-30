Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages recently commented on DVDCF. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Friday, October 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Davide Campari-Milano from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th.

Get Davide Campari-Milano alerts:

OTCMKTS DVDCF opened at $10.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 41.65 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.73. Davide Campari-Milano has a 12 month low of $5.60 and a 12 month high of $11.60.

About Davide Campari-Milano

Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades in alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, sparkling and still wines, and ready to drink products under approximately 50 brands, such as Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, and other brands.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Davide Campari-Milano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davide Campari-Milano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.