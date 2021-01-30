DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) Trading 6.3% Higher

DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA)’s share price traded up 6.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.96 and last traded at $2.89. 199,384 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 248,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.72.

The company has a market cap of $87.87 million, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 3.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.48.

DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.84 million for the quarter. DAVIDsTEA had a negative net margin of 21.35% and a negative return on equity of 474.13%.

About DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA)

DAVIDsTEA Inc operates as a retailer of specialty tea in Canada and the United States. The company offers loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts; tea accessories, including tea mugs, travel mugs, teacup sets, teapots, tea makers, kettles, infusers, filters, frothers, tins, and spoons; and food, as well as tea beverages, such as hot or iced tea, and tea lattes.

