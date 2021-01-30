Davis R M Inc. Buys Shares of 7,624 Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Davis R M Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 7,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Analog Devices by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,039,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,037,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199,225 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Analog Devices by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,760,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,590,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,683 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,497,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Analog Devices by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,156,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,043,000 after purchasing an additional 517,050 shares during the period. Finally, Maplelane Capital LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,199,000. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $147.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.92, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $162.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 18,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.72, for a total transaction of $2,511,186.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,313,543.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 9,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,352,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,772,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,630 shares of company stock valued at $6,131,398 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $134.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $156.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.58.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

