Davis R M Inc. Cuts Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Davis R M Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 240.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $96.29 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $78.82 and a 12-month high of $97.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.44.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

