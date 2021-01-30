Davis R M Inc. Decreases Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Davis R M Inc. trimmed its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,489 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth $26,000. Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 416.7% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 300.0% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 184 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 45.3% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.86, for a total value of $292,988.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,232.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NSC opened at $236.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.62 and a fifty-two week high of $258.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $241.22 and its 200 day moving average is $221.61.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

NSC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Norfolk Southern from $283.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.92.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.