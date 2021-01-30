Davis R M Inc. Makes New $1 Million Investment in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Davis R M Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 18,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VMBS. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.6% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $54.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.08. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $50.77 and a fifty-two week high of $54.74.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

