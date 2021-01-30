Davis R M Inc. Raises Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Davis R M Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) by 38.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,375 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Ironwood Financial llc purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSCQ stock opened at $21.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.84 and a 200 day moving average of $21.77. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $17.80 and a 1 year high of $22.00.

Read More: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.