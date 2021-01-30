Davis R M Inc. Sells 488 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Davis R M Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,608,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,238,000 after acquiring an additional 31,392 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 74.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 46.5% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 30,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 9,817 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, BEAM Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 53,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $68.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.17. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $36.03 and a twelve month high of $72.01.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.