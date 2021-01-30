Davis R M Inc. Sells 984 Shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Davis R M Inc. reduced its stake in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,723 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 984 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $7,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 3.5% in the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,561,810 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $280,673,000 after buying an additional 53,480 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 2.7% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 268,703 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,288,000 after buying an additional 7,088 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 179,722 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,540,000 after buying an additional 15,233 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 15.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 129,480 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,037,000 after purchasing an additional 17,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 117,873 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,183,000 after purchasing an additional 43,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Quaker Chemical news, CAO Shane Hostetter sold 776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.15, for a total value of $157,644.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,339.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

KWR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Quaker Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Quaker Chemical in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on Quaker Chemical in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Quaker Chemical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.00.

Shares of KWR stock opened at $262.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 728.16 and a beta of 1.52. Quaker Chemical Co. has a twelve month low of $108.14 and a twelve month high of $283.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.32.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $367.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.23 million. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 0.45%. Quaker Chemical’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

