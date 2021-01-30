Dearborn Partners LLC Trims Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Dearborn Partners LLC decreased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 800,109 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,022 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $23,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its position in AT&T by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 95,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in AT&T by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 49,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 4,974 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic increased its stake in AT&T by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 149,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC increased its stake in AT&T by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 22,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Centric Wealth Management acquired a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on T. Raymond James raised shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Barclays began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.36.

AT&T stock opened at $28.63 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $38.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

