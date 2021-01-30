DECOIN (DTEP) Market Cap Reaches $3.35 Million

DECOIN (CURRENCY:DTEP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. In the last seven days, DECOIN has traded down 7.9% against the dollar. DECOIN has a total market cap of $3.35 million and approximately $25,749.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DECOIN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0618 or 0.00000181 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000266 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 85.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.88 or 0.01073497 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded up 34.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00010189 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001035 BTC.

DECOIN Coin Profile

DECOIN (CRYPTO:DTEP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2018. DECOIN's total supply is 75,742,727 coins and its circulating supply is 54,206,033 coins.

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DECOIN is https://reddit.com/