DeepOnion Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $140,338.00 (ONION)

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 30th. In the last week, DeepOnion has traded 14.2% lower against the dollar. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $2.54 million and approximately $140,338.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000334 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000174 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00017370 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,413,481 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

DeepOnion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

