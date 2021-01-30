Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Country Club Trust Company n.a.

Country Club Trust Company n.a. cut its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DE. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 48.6% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.3% during the third quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 15,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.5% during the third quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the third quarter worth $282,000. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 103.9% in the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 2,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DE. Oppenheimer began coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $296.00 price target for the company. Argus boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $220.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.05.

In other Deere & Company news, CFO Ryan D. Campbell sold 14,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.22, for a total transaction of $3,793,789.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,440 shares in the company, valued at $2,484,796.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 14,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $4,224,891.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,380,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 121,468 shares of company stock valued at $31,836,175. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DE stock opened at $288.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $281.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.18. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $106.14 and a 12-month high of $306.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of $90.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.95. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.98%.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

