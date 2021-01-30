Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (TACO) to Issue — Dividend of $0.04 on February 23rd

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, January 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the restaurant operator on Tuesday, February 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 1st.

Del Taco Restaurants has a dividend payout ratio of 37.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Del Taco Restaurants to earn $0.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.0%.

NASDAQ:TACO opened at $9.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.99. Del Taco Restaurants has a 1 year low of $2.45 and a 1 year high of $10.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TACO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Del Taco Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wedbush raised their price target on Del Taco Restaurants from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

In other news, Director Eileen A. Aptman bought 88,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.40 per share, with a total value of $658,244.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,781.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ari B. Levy bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.39 per share, with a total value of $221,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 444,716 shares in the company, valued at $3,286,451.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of October 15, 2020, it operated approximately 600 restaurants across 15 states.

