Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Acquired by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 27.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 11,908 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 54,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DAL. Argus upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, 140166 lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.73.

In other news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 51,955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $1,917,139.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 264,393 shares in the company, valued at $9,756,101.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 13,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total transaction of $498,112.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,771,957.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 190,487 shares of company stock valued at $6,895,252 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $37.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.45. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $60.03.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The company’s revenue was down 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.