Desjardins Boosts TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target to $102.00

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its price objective boosted by Desjardins from $78.00 to $102.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on TFI International from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TFI International from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. CIBC raised TFI International to an outperformer rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on TFI International in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on TFI International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $80.33.

TFII stock opened at $66.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.73. TFI International has a 1-year low of $15.24 and a 1-year high of $77.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.223 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is a positive change from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

