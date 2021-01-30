Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Buy” Rating for IQE (OTCMKTS:IQEPF)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of IQE (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

IQEPF has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of IQE in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IQE from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

Shares of IQEPF opened at $0.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $573.71 million, a PE ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.95. IQE has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.73.

About IQE

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials. The company operates through Wireless, Photonics, and CMOS++ segments. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; and offers various products, including HBTs, pHEMTs, BiFETs/BiHEMTs, HFETs, LMHEMTs, LNHEMTs, and MESFETs for use in electronic devices, such as mobile phones, smartphones, mobile networks, Wi-Fi, smart metering, satellite navigation, and a plethora of connected devices.

