Dexterra Group Inc. (DXT.TO) (TSE:DXT) Price Target Raised to C$8.00

Dexterra Group Inc. (DXT.TO) (TSE:DXT) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DXT. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Dexterra Group Inc. (DXT.TO) from C$4.50 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Cormark raised shares of Dexterra Group Inc. (DXT.TO) from a market perform rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$5.75 to C$6.75 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Dexterra Group Inc. (DXT.TO) from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Dexterra Group Inc. (DXT.TO) from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Dexterra Group Inc. (DXT.TO) from C$6.00 to C$6.60 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dexterra Group Inc. (DXT.TO) presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$5.46.

Shares of TSE:DXT opened at C$6.00 on Friday. Dexterra Group Inc. has a 12 month low of C$1.30 and a 12 month high of C$6.84. The company has a market cap of C$389.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.42 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.23.

Dexterra Group Inc. (DXT.TO) Company Profile

Horizon North Logistics Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates in three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for commercial, residential, and industrial clients.

