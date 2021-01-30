Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Sold by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lowered its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 58.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,752 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 9,393 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,361 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,223 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,756 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 21,872 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,546 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FANG. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.33.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $56.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.55 and a 52-week high of $81.59.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.27 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

