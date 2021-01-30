Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) EVP Sells $540,750.00 in Stock

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) EVP Bob D. Brown sold 21,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $540,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,675. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of DRNA stock opened at $22.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.96 and a beta of 1.33. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.75 and a 52 week high of $27.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.31 and a 200-day moving average of $21.43.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.12). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 71.72% and a negative net margin of 88.81%. The company had revenue of $48.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.72 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 303.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 142,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 80.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 11th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiometabolic diseases.

