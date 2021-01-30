Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $200.93 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) to announce $200.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $211.34 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $192.47 million. Dine Brands Global posted sales of $227.51 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will report full-year sales of $694.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $685.71 million to $704.58 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $829.70 million, with estimates ranging from $785.82 million to $867.32 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Dine Brands Global.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.43. Dine Brands Global had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $176.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.98 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.14.

NYSE:DIN traded down $3.84 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $68.76. 359,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,784. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.67. Dine Brands Global has a fifty-two week low of $14.16 and a fifty-two week high of $104.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -15.15 and a beta of 2.02.

In other news, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 11,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.03, for a total value of $838,509.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,592,847.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter valued at $1,340,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the third quarter valued at $291,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the third quarter valued at $20,411,000. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 212.1% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 24,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 16,613 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 6.3% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 207,889 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,349,000 after purchasing an additional 12,263 shares during the period. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

