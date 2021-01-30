Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 240.0% from the December 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

DIISY remained flat at $$16.64 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 13 shares, compared to its average volume of 317. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.77. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $10.69 and a 12-month high of $18.26.

DIISY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Direct Line Insurance Group has an average rating of “Buy”.

Direct Line Insurance Group Company Profile

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers personal motor, personal home, travel, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

