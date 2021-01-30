Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAZ) Trading Down 5.7%

Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAZ)’s stock price fell 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.76 and last traded at $6.97. 4,495,642 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 4,503,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.39.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.64.

Get Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares by 149.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 14,998 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares in the third quarter worth about $401,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares by 423.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 58,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 47,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares Company Profile (NYSEARCA:FAZ)

Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3x Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

Featured Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.