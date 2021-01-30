Diversified Royalty (OTCMKTS:BEVFF) Price Target Raised to $2.85 at Stifel Nicolaus

Diversified Royalty (OTCMKTS:BEVFF) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $2.60 to $2.85 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:BEVFF opened at $1.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.87 and a 200-day moving average of $1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $224.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.00 and a beta of 1.33. Diversified Royalty has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.32.

Diversified Royalty (OTCMKTS:BEVFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.02 million during the quarter. Diversified Royalty had a negative net margin of 18.60% and a positive return on equity of 8.03%.

About Diversified Royalty

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

