DNB Markets Downgrades Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) to Hold

DNB Markets lowered shares of Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HSQVY. SEB Equities raised Husqvarna AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. SEB Equity Research upgraded Husqvarna AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Danske lowered Husqvarna AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research lowered Husqvarna AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Husqvarna AB (publ) stock opened at $25.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.23. Husqvarna AB has a 12-month low of $7.19 and a 12-month high of $27.63.

Husqvarna AB (publ) produces and sells outdoor power and garden watering products worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Husqvarna, Gardena, and Construction. The Husqvarna division offers handheld products, such as chainsaws, brush cutters, trimmers, and leaf blowers; wheeled products, such as front riders, garden tractors, zero-turn mowers, walk-behind mowers, and snow throwers; robotic lawn mowers; and accessories and spare parts.

