Docebo (TSE:DCB) Earns Outperfrom Under Weight Rating from National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reissued their outperfrom under weight rating on shares of Docebo (TSE:DCB) in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Docebo’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Docebo (TSE:DCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.07) by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$21.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$21.06 million.

