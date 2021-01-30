Dock Street Asset Management Inc. Has $504,000 Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 54.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,108 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,578 shares during the period. Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Grace Capital acquired a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group set a $71.00 price target on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. DZ Bank raised Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Intel from $46.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.94.

In other Intel news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $26,481.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,290.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $128,046.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,349.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $55.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.38.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

