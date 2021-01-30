Dock Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.73 Million (DOCK)

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 30th. Dock has a market capitalization of $13.00 million and approximately $2.73 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dock has traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar. One Dock token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0207 or 0.00000061 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.74 or 0.00069449 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $310.72 or 0.00908864 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00053088 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005807 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002927 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,496.65 or 0.04377685 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002925 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00028253 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00018422 BTC.

Dock (CRYPTO:DOCK) is a token. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 627,697,556 tokens. The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dock’s official message board is blog.dock.io. The official website for Dock is dock.io. Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dock can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dock using one of the exchanges listed above.

