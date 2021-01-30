Doctors Coin (DRS) Price Tops $0.65 on Exchanges

Doctors Coin (CURRENCY:DRS) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One Doctors Coin token can currently be bought for about $0.65 or 0.00001881 BTC on popular exchanges. Doctors Coin has a market capitalization of $148.31 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Doctors Coin has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Doctors Coin alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00056416 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005116 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000014 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 50.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000090 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 78.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Doctors Coin Profile

Doctors Coin is a PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 229,741,603 tokens. Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees. The official message board for Doctors Coin is t.me/beautypaycoin. Doctors Coin’s official website is drscoin.net.

Doctors Coin Token Trading

Doctors Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doctors Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Doctors Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Doctors Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Doctors Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Doctors Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.