DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Bought by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 204.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in DocuSign by 18,498.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,416,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,831,000 after buying an additional 1,408,625 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in DocuSign by 225.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,560,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,552 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in DocuSign by 4,419.6% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 752,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,892,000 after purchasing an additional 735,504 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in DocuSign by 283.5% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 749,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,718,000 after purchasing an additional 554,174 shares during the period. Finally, Scge Management L.P. raised its position in DocuSign by 26.1% in the third quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 845,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,878,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $232.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.45 billion, a PE ratio of -197.36 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.88 and a 52-week high of $290.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $240.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.99.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $382.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.33 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The business’s revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DOCU shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded DocuSign from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities boosted their target price on DocuSign from $261.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on DocuSign in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on DocuSign in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DocuSign presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.95.

In other DocuSign news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.98, for a total transaction of $1,059,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 75,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,019,964.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.79, for a total value of $1,309,582.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,498,326.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,704 shares of company stock valued at $9,349,067. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

