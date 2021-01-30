Dogecoin (DOGE) Market Capitalization Tops $3.04 Billion

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded down 43.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 30th. Dogecoin has a total market capitalization of $3.04 billion and $8.86 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded 171.9% higher against the US dollar. One Dogecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0237 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dogecoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.83 or 0.00389497 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003817 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000201 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003355 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003657 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 51% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Global Digital Content (GDC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Dogecoin

Dogecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 128,164,323,282 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com.

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

Dogecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dogecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dogecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.